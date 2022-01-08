Sheriff's office: Missing kangaroo returned to its owner

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

A kangaroo that was spotted near Mercedes Friday morning has been caught and returned to its owner, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The kangaroo was spotted hopping down Highway 49 on Friday, and authorities have been looking for it since. On Saturday, deputies with the sheriff’s office found it at the 12000 Block of Apache Drive in Mercedes, about two miles from the ranch it belongs to, according to a news release.

It was returned to its owner “without any incident,” the release stated.

No injuries or property damage was reported.