Hundreds still without power as Mississippi flood recedes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Hundreds of homes and businesses remain without power as floodwaters recede around Jackson, Mississippi, and it's unclear when the lights will come back on. Residents in hard-hit areas around the capital city are being allowed to return back home. But a spokeswoman for the Entergy utility company says safety requirements mean buildings in flooded areas have to be inspected before service is restored. And it's still raining across a wide area from eastern Texas to South Carolina. Flood warnings cover much of the South, and some school systems in east Alabama delayed opening Wednesday because of heavy rains.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.