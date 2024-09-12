Ian Szczuroski de Hidalgo High School es el ganador de la semana 2 del futbol americano escolar
Nos acompaña en Noticias RGV Ian Szczuroski, mariscal de campo de Hidalgo, nuestro jugador de la semana.
Jugador de la Semana es patrocinado por Mesquite Treatment Center
