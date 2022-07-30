IBWC releases official reservoir levels

The International Boundary and Water Commission released new numbers of the combined reservoir levels at Amistad and Falcon lakes.

The numbers show that total water levels at both lakes are currently under 25%. Drought contingency plans go into effect once the water levels go below that.

On May 28, the combined levels were at close to 30%. As of Friday evening, the water levels were at 22.90%.

Thought the numbers aren’t as low as expected, there’s concern the levels will continue to drop.

