With water reservoir levels falling, cities look to ground water as new water source

With the skies not sharing and the river not giving, some Valley cities are starting to look underground for more water.

Groundwater treatment is limited in the Valley. But it is being done already by two utilities: Brownsville Public Utilities Board and North Alamo Water Supply Corporation. The latter covers a wide area, much of it rural, spanning 1000 square miles, including the surroundings of Edinburg, Donna and the Delta area.

The groundwater is naturally salty, which requires treatment and filtration. North Alamo Water Supply Corporation uses reverse osmosis, is a more expensive, both in terms of cash and electricity.”

"It takes more energy… I would say about 30 to 40% more energy,” Alamo Water Supply Corporation General Manager Steve Sanchez said. “Expensive water is better than no water at all. The hydrogeologists are saying that there's a lot of brackish groundwater here that that last us for the next 100 years or more."

