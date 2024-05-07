Records: 19-year-old turns himself following Alamo hit-and-run involving a pregnant woman

A 19-year-old turned himself into police custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Alamo involving a pregnant woman.

The crash happened on February 24 on Owassa Road, east of Tower Road.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety saw a Chevrolet Silverado with rear-end damage. The second vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was identified as Victor Hugo Vasquez Jr, and the passenger was identified as Lizeth Cerroblanco, who was pregnant.

EMS was called for Cerroblanco, who was complaining of pain. She was taken to DHR at Renaissance to be treated for her injuries and gave birth the following day.

On April 9, the 19-year-old suspect, identified as Juan Francisco Uribe Carlos, turned himself into authorities for his involvement in the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

Records say DPS found the suspect vehicle, identified as a Chevrolet Avalanche, at a residence on the 200 block of Pine Street in Donna. Troopers noticed the Avalanche had front-end damage.

Carlos identified himself as the driver at the time of the crash and admitted to fleeing the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

He was arrested and charged with accident involving injury.

Carlos was released on bond on April 28.