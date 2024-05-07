x

La Entrevista: Preparando crepes con 'Sweet Paris Crêperie'

3 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, May 07 2024 May 7, 2024 May 07, 2024 2:32 PM May 07, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

'Sweet Paris Crêperie' lleva el arte de comer crepes a McAllen.

El nuevo Sweet Paris en La Plaza Mall es una nueva cafetería que sirve crepes dulces y salados, bebidas calientes y más variedades, con el objetivo de transportar a sus clientes a las calles de París.

Ubicación: 2200 S 10th St Suite B-81, Plaza Mall McAllen.

Vea el siguiente video para la parte final de la entrevista:

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days