City of Edinburg asking for photo submissions of veterans for memorial wall

Memorial Day is less than three weeks away and Edinburg city officials are planning to honor fallen heroes in a ceremony.

They are asking the community in submitting photos of loved ones who have served in World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

The pictures will be included in a memorial wall display at the Sekula Memorial Library.

Anyone wanting to participate can submit a photo and a description of their loved one to the library, located at 1906 South Closner Boulevard.

The deadline to submit photos is May 17.