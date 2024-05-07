RGV Food Bank asks for non-perishable food donations through annual campaign

Rio Grande Valley residents can help feed hundreds of families by taking part in the Food Bank RGV's annual Stamp Out Hunger Day.

Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz chats with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how they're teaming up with the Mail Carriers Association for the campaign.

Stamp Out Hunger Day is happening Saturday, May 11.

To participate, all you have to do is fill up a bag with non-perishable foods and drop it off at your mailbox.