ICE arrests 7 people at San Benito worksite

Newly released video from Homeland Security Investigations’ San Antonio office shows a handful of people being arrested by ICE agents in San Benito.

According to HSI, seven undocumented individuals were arrested at a worksite on Friday.

On June 20, ICE Rio Grande Valley & federal partners arrested seven illegal aliens during a worksite enforcement action in San Benito, Tx. One of the 7 aliens was found to be a previously deported alien. He is now facing criminal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/awoMC7kgLB — HSI San Antonio (@HSI_SanAntonio) June 20, 2025

One of the individuals arrested was previously deported, and HSI says he is now facing criminal proceedings.

Channel 5 News reached out to HSI for additional details.

ICE has previously targeted bakeries, restaurants and construction sites throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

On June 18, the South Texas Builders Alliance held a town hall to address the hit on the construction industry. Local construction companies said they rely on immigrants to complete their projects.

