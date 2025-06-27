ICE, Homeland Security Investigations conduct 'enforcement action' in McAllen

A video obtained by Channel 5 News showed law enforcement activity at a parking lot of a business on Dove Avenue and 23rd Street in McAllen.

The video was taken by employees from a nearby business and said authorities were zeroing in on a van and several people were detained.

Channel 5 News has reached out to Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for further information.

An HSI spokesperson released the following statement regarding the activity:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from federal and local law enforcement partners, conducted an enforcement action in Hidalgo County (Texas). No further information is available at this time."