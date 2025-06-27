ICE, Homeland Security Investigations conduct 'enforcement action' in McAllen
A video obtained by Channel 5 News showed law enforcement activity at a parking lot of a business on Dove Avenue and 23rd Street in McAllen.
The video was taken by employees from a nearby business and said authorities were zeroing in on a van and several people were detained.
Channel 5 News has reached out to Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for further information.
An HSI spokesperson released the following statement regarding the activity:
"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from federal and local law enforcement partners, conducted an enforcement action in Hidalgo County (Texas). No further information is available at this time."
More News
News Video
-
New pavilion unveiled as part of upgrades to Brownsville park
-
ICE, Homeland Security Investigations conduct 'enforcement action' in McAllen
-
Man confesses to firing weapon during road rage incident in Rio Grande...
-
Funeral services for fallen sailor held in Brownsville
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 27, 2025
Sports Video
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Ford Sasser
-
RGV West All-Stars mount huge late-inning comeback to win 2025 RGV Softball...
-
RGV Sports Hall of Fame: Coach Diana Lerma
-
'Gloves & Glory' press conference held for upcoming boxing event in Edinburg
-
UTRGV signs Director of Athletics Chasse Conque to extension through 2031