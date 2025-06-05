ICE operations lead to 25 arrests in Cameron County construction sites
A total of 25 arrests were made Wednesday during two targeted worksite enforcement operations at two construction sites in Brownsville and South Padre Island, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The undocumented individuals arrested are citizens of Mexico and Honduras, and are pending removal back to their home country, according to a news release.
The arrests “reflect ICE’s unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of our immigration system and protecting our nation’s workforce,” ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee said in a statement. “ICE will continue to work with our partners to identify and investigate those who disregard the law and exploit our country’s systems for personal or commercial gain.”
The arrests were done with the support of the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Marshals Service. ICE did not say where the targeted operations occurred in.
Additional details were not provided.
