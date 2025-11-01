ICE visit leaves Weslaco construction workers worried

Immigration-related arrests have happened across the Rio Grande Valley, from businesses to construction sites.

Work on new homes in a new subdivision in Weslaco is now at a standstill.

"They're not going out to work, so the work is getting a little behind," Construction Foreman Ruben Torres said.

Torres says his crew hasn't shown up to work since Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents showed up at his work site on Tuesday.

Torres recorded what happened that day. He wasn't at the job site when ICE showed up. He says his workers called him in a panic.

"I told them to stay calm until I arrived. When I arrived, I spoke with them, and that's when they told me they were looking for illegal immigrants," Torres said.

When Torres got to the neighborhood, he says ICE agents asked him who he was, where he was from, if he lived in the United States, and for how long.

He says he never answered their questions, but he did ask one of his own.

"And I just asked them if they had a warrant or something to enter the property because it's private property. They said no, they didn't have anything," Torres said.

Torres has a work permit. He's working towards getting his permanent residency, but the ICE visit has him and his workers worried.

"We feel kind of scared," Torres said. "Because a lot of times I bring a few people, but here most of them don't have documents or anything."

Torres says ICE left that day without detaining anyone.

"Don't lie, always tell the truth," immigration attorney Carlos Moctezuma Garcia said.

Garcia says construction sites are often target sites for immigration enforcement.

"ICE is going to places where they know there are large amounts of people who, perhaps, are not working lawfully, and so that's easy for ICE to detain them," Garcia said.

Channel 5 News asked Garcia what workers should do if ICE shows up.

"You have a right to remain silent, you have a right to ask to see an immigration judge," Garcia said.

Torres says he hopes ICE doesn't make another visit at his job site, and he's unsure when work will pick back up again.

"Well, yes, you do feel the tension at work, wondering if they'll come back again or something," Torres said.

Watch the video above for the full story.