IDEA Quest Soccer Ranked 7th In State

EDINBURG - The IDEA Quest Girls Soccer Program is in their 7th season competing in UIL.

Creating program history, the team is ranked 7th in the state of Texas.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the story.

