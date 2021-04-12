x

IDEA Toros Boys and Girls Win State Soccer Titles

2 hours 46 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, April 11 2021 Apr 11, 2021 April 11, 2021 11:31 PM April 11, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

GEORGETOWN - This weekend both the boys and girls soccer programs at IDEA Toros in Pharr took home the state soccer championships for the Texas Charter Schools Academic and Athletic League in Georgetown.

The girls team capped off a perfect season with a 4-0 victory over KIPP Houston. 

The boys squad defeated KIPP Austin 1-0 to win their state title. The boys also had a perfect season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days