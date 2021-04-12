IDEA Toros Boys and Girls Win State Soccer Titles
GEORGETOWN - This weekend both the boys and girls soccer programs at IDEA Toros in Pharr took home the state soccer championships for the Texas Charter Schools Academic and Athletic League in Georgetown.
The girls team capped off a perfect season with a 4-0 victory over KIPP Houston.
The boys squad defeated KIPP Austin 1-0 to win their state title. The boys also had a perfect season.
