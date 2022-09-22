x

Important dates for November 2022 election

By: Santiago Caicedo

Officials are urging the public to avoid delays and possible disappointment at the polls this November.

A local outreach group is recommending those planning to vote to check their voter registration.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 11. The deadline to submit a mail-in ballot request, is Friday, Oct. 28.

Early voting for the November 2022 elections run from Monday, October 25 through Friday, November 4.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

