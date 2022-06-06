Increased police presence at Mission High School in response to threatening Instagram post

Photo credit: Mission CISD

There is an increased police presence at Mission High school on Monday in response to a threatening Instagram post, according to police and the district.

Mission Assistant police Chief Jody Tittle said the school is not on lockdown and no violence has occurred.

Tittle said the extra police presence is for peace of mind.

A spokesperson for the district said the extra security is a precautionary measure, adding that police are investigating the source of the post.

Mission CISD asks parents to remind their children about the importance of reporting any and all safety concerns.

Read the district's full statement below:

"Mission CISD officials were notified of a threat at Mission High School for today, resulting in an increase in our security measures as a precaution. This included an increased law enforcement presence at the campus. Local law enforcement is continuing to investigate the source.

Mission CISD asks parents to remind their children of the importance of reporting any and all safety concerns. Mission CISD and law enforcement will take any threats of violence seriously, and the consequences can be severe. Officials do not take them as a joke. The safety of students and staff takes everyone working together and Mission CISD will continue efforts to improve upon our systems and procedures. Concerns and threats should be reported immediately. Reports can be made to campus administration or through our Stay Alert Hotline, 1-206-406-6485, online through www.stayalert.info, or email at report@stayalert.info."