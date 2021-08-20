Infusion therapy gives hope to COVID-19 patients in Harlingen

After an antibody infusion center opened its doors in Harlingen, nearly 100 people with COVID-19 have gotten treatment.

Dr. Jose Campo Maldonado from Valley Baptist in Harlingen says the monoclonal infusion therapy could lower the chances of a person dying from COVID-19.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 antibody infusion center opens in Harlingen

"What worries some medical experts is state health authorities say there will soon be a third wave of COVID infections, although some doctors fear the wave is already here," Dr. Campo said.

Dr. Campo says Valley Baptist hospital does not have enough medical personnel for so many patients.

If you have COVID-19 and a comorbidity, speak with your doctor and set-up an appointment for infusion therapy by calling 247-3650.