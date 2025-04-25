x

Inicia el Comic Con en el Centro de Convenciones de McAllen

1 hour 3 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 3:15 PM April 25, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Este viernes 25 de abril inicia uno de los eventos más esperados por los amantes del cómic, el cine y el entretenimiento: el South Texas Comic Con, desde el Centro de Convenciones de McAllen.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

