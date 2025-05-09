Inicia el festival MXLAN desde McAllen
Este viernes inicia el festival de música y arte, conocido como MXLAN, un evento de tres días, donde la comunidad puede disfrutar de la cultura latina del pasado, presente y futuro.
El tradicional festival de verano MXLAN en McAllen ofrece un mercado artesanal pueblo mágico, donde hay más de 100 expositores con productos artesanales para el hogar.
Para conocer más detalles acerca del festival, haz clic aquí.
