Inicia el festival MXLAN desde McAllen

2 hours 36 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 6:50 PM May 09, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Este viernes inicia el festival de música y arte, conocido como MXLAN, un evento de tres días, donde la comunidad puede disfrutar de la cultura latina del pasado, presente y futuro.

El tradicional festival de verano MXLAN en McAllen ofrece un mercado artesanal pueblo mágico, donde hay más de 100 expositores con productos artesanales para el hogar. 

