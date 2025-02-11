Interstate reopens following two-vehicle crash in Edinburg

I69-C was shut down temporarily due to a two-vehicle crash in Edinburg, according to a news release.

The news release said shortly after 2 p.m., a Honda Civic traveling south on the interstate, near the Monte Cristo Road exit, was involved in a collision with a tractor trailer.

Witnesses reported the Civic cut off the tractor-trailer, which caused it to change lanes. It is believed the Civic experienced a blowout, leading to losing control and colliding with the tractor-trailer's front tire, according to the news release.

The Civic was occupied by two individuals, a female driver and a male passenger. They were both taken to DHR Health for non-life threatening injuries. The interstate has since reopened.