Investigan el origen del incendio en un depósito de chatarra en Brownsville

5 hours 59 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 11:36 AM April 10, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Un incendio en un depósito de chatarra en Brownsville continúa bajo investigación.

El Departamento de Bomberos de Brownsville respondió al desguace en la zona más al sur antes de mediodía. Según el informe, el fuego afectó vehículos, chatarra, repuestos de automóviles, neumáticos y césped.

"Se quemaron aproximadamente media hectárea de propiedad y vehículos, pero los bomberos lograron controlar el incendio después de aproximadamente una hora", comentó Héctor Martínez, oficial de información pública del Departamento de Bomberos de Brownsville.

Las autoridades confirmaron que no hubo heridos, pero alrededor de 10 vehículos resultaron dañados.

