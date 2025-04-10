Investigan el origen del incendio en un depósito de chatarra en Brownsville
Un incendio en un depósito de chatarra en Brownsville continúa bajo investigación.
El Departamento de Bomberos de Brownsville respondió al desguace en la zona más al sur antes de mediodía. Según el informe, el fuego afectó vehículos, chatarra, repuestos de automóviles, neumáticos y césped.
"Se quemaron aproximadamente media hectárea de propiedad y vehículos, pero los bomberos lograron controlar el incendio después de aproximadamente una hora", comentó Héctor Martínez, oficial de información pública del Departamento de Bomberos de Brownsville.
Las autoridades confirmaron que no hubo heridos, pero alrededor de 10 vehículos resultaron dañados.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: A look at the glucose screenings being offered...
-
Heart of the Valley: Valley cardiologist discusses the signs of diabetes
-
Man dies after suffering seizure and falling off of bridge in La...
-
Community comes together for flood relief concert in Hidalgo
-
Border Patrol agent killed in McAllen crash remembered as a 'fiery personality'
Sports Video
-
PONY International Softball World Series announces plans to return to RGV this...
-
Port Isabel Tarpons football stars sign to play in college
-
UTRGV Men's Tennis Looking to finish the season undefeated
-
Progreso ISD holds school board meeting following disqualification from soccer playoffs
-
Mercedes softball star Ashley De Leon shines with two homers in win...