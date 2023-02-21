x

Investigan incendio de restaurante en Port Mansfield

Continúa una investigación en Port Mansfield después de que un incendio el viernes destruyó un restaurante Pelican Pub.

Por fortuna no se reportaron heridos.

Ahora mismo, el incendio está siendo investigado por el jefe de bomberos de Raymondville sin que se conozca al momento la causa.

