Investigan las causas de un incendio en Álamo
El Departamento de Bomberos de Álamo investiga las posibles causas que provocaron un incendio la mañana de este martes 5 de diciembre.
Los bomberos acudieron a la esquina de la 'Héctor Drive' y la calle Anahi tras registrarse una humareda en la parte posterior de una vivienda.
El área fue bloqueada por elementos de policía para permitir que los bomberos pudieran llegar a la escena.
Hasta el momento no se ha informado qué causó exactamente la acumulación de humo. La noticia continúa en desarrollo.
More News
News Video
-
New IBWC proposal would reward Mexico for delivering water to the U.S.
-
Donna high schools put together market days event
-
Motorcyclists collecting donations for annual toy drive for kids in Starr County
-
Made in the 956: Johnny's Korean Karate School
-
Ribbon-cutting held for new park in Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win
-
Brownsville Veterans advances to state semifinals
-
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in 4th round of playoffs