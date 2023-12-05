x

Investigan las causas de un incendio en Álamo

El Departamento de Bomberos de Álamo investiga las posibles causas que provocaron un incendio la mañana de este martes 5 de diciembre. 

Los bomberos acudieron a la esquina de la 'Héctor Drive' y la calle Anahi tras registrarse una humareda en la parte posterior de una vivienda.

El área fue bloqueada por elementos de policía para permitir que los bomberos pudieran llegar a la escena.

Hasta el momento no se ha informado qué causó exactamente la acumulación de humo. La noticia continúa en desarrollo. 

