Investigan vandalismo en puesto de raspas en Harlingen
HARLINGEN – Un pequeño negocio del Valle del Rrío Grande ser vio afectado por vándalos durante la pandemia de coronavirus.
El mural en el puesto Iced Cube Raspas en Harlingen fue víctima de vandalismo el sábado por la noche.
Si tiene información sobre este caso llame a Alto al Crimen de Harlingen al 956-425-8477.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan man charged after trying to set house on fire with...
-
Valley businesses reach public through digital Easter egg hunt
-
Judge: About 30% of coronavirus patients recovered in Cameron County
-
Starr County officials to prove accuracy of rapid tests
-
Local business partners with health clinic to provide free telemedicine service