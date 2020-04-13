x

Investigan vandalismo en puesto de raspas en Harlingen

3 hours 55 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 April 13, 2020 4:39 PM April 13, 2020 in Somos Noticias

HARLINGEN – Un pequeño negocio del Valle del Rrío Grande ser vio afectado por vándalos durante la pandemia de coronavirus.

El mural en el puesto Iced Cube Raspas en Harlingen fue víctima de vandalismo el sábado por la noche.

Si tiene información sobre este caso llame a Alto al Crimen de Harlingen al 956-425-8477.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days