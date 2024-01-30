Investigation underway after cocaine washes up on Cameron County beach
Nearly $750,000 in cocaine washed up on the shores of a beach in Cameron County, according to a news release.
Cameron County Park Rangers were waived down Tuesday at 7:23 a.m. in reference to the nearly 30 kilos of a white powdery substance that washed up on shore, the release stated.
The substance tested positive for cocaine with an approximate street value of $745,000.
Park rangers and Border Patrol are conducting the investigation, the release added.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen International Car Fest fun for the whole family
-
Defense, prosecution rest in punishment phase of Victor Godinez trial
-
Valley tax experts give tips on properly filing income taxes
-
Made in the 956 Update: Rio Valley Meats wins first in cook-off
-
Made in the 956: Texas Heat Dance Team hoping to repeat history