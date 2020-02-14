Investigators arrest Edinburg man on murder charge

PALMVIEW — Investigators on Monday arrested a man accused of murder.

The Palmview Police Department announced Monday that investigators had worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to arrest Francisco "El Chino" Antonio Griego, 44, of Edinburg.

Griego was arrested on suspicion of murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Officers identified Griego as a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting that occurred at the P and V Drive Thru, 100 S. Minnesota Road, on Dec. 22, according to a Facebook post by the department.

A judge set bond at $1.5 million on the murder charge and $500,000 on the tampering charge.

Court records don't list an attorney for Griego, who remains at the Hidalgo County jail and couldn't be reached for comment.