'It's a historic moment:' City of Elsa receives $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds

According to census data, the city of Elsa has a population of about 7,000.

Can't see the video? Click here.

It's a small town that the mayor says often gets neglected.

But on Friday, a day city leaders called a “historic moment,” Congressman Vicente Gonzalez presented the city with a check for $1.5 million.

"It's a historic moment for the city of Elsa,” city Mayor Alonzo Perez said. I've been mayor for over 11 years and this is the first time a congressman has visited our facility."

The $1.5 million were part of the nearly $2 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan.

Mayor Perez showed his thanks to Congressman Gonzalez by giving him a key to the city.

“We're a small town, and we have a lot of mom and pop stores here that were affected,” Mayor Perez said.

Perez says Elsa has come a long way, but that they need more resources to support the community.

Unlike previous years, he says this year's storm created flooding issues and damages, which is where part of the money is headed.

"We're going to use it for infrastructure, for drainage, we have a park going up," Perez added.

Congressman Gonzalez said the community is well on the road to recovery.

“61% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Gonzalez said. “Infection rates are way down in our community, our hospitalization rates are way down, our death rates are way down. Thank God.”

Congressman Gonzalez said cities were allocated money according to their population. In this case, he said, the money is Elsa's to do with as they please, adding that it’s time to rebuild.

The Edcouch-Elsa school district was also awarded $23 million dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan. The mayor said the schools have yet to decide exactly how they want to spend that money.