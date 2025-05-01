'It's not just us that are grieving:' Pharr family mourning during first anniversary of son's death

A Pharr mom who continues mourning the death of her 8-year-old son has one message to the public.

“We hope that whoever is watching this or listening to this will be more aware of their surroundings,” Sonia Hernandez said.

Sonia’s son — Caleb Hernandez — died on April 26, 2024 after he was struck by a truck while he was riding his bike in front of his home at the 700 block of East Eller Street.

Sonia said Caleb’s little brother still has the memory of the accident engraved in his head.

“He describes it to you, he tells it to you,” Sonia said.

The Pharr Police Department identified the driver of the truck that struck Caleb as a then 17-year-old male whose name they didn’t provide.

A Hidalgo County grand jury declined to indict the driver involved in the crash after determining there was not enough evidence or cause to bring charges forward. The driver was cited for not having a license.

A year after Caleb’s death, Sonia said the family is still grieving.

“It's like a big cloak that's on you, and it's heavy,” Sonia said. "It’s not just us that are grieving, it's not just his grandma or the neighborhood. It's his friends, classmates and teammates."

A makeshift memorial that was made for Caleb after his death is still at the scene. Sonia said Caleb’s family and friends have continued to keep his memorial alive.

“We want people to realize that Caleb opened a lot of doors, a lot of opportunities,” Sonia said.

Sonia joined Critical Mass, a cycling group that gathers every last Friday of the month to ride and make sure others know about cyclists’ safety on the road.

"Somebody, when they are driving, they will remember, ‘hey this happened. We need to be aware.’"

In July 2024, the family filed a lawsuit against the Pharr Police Department, the driver and his family.

Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Pharr regarding the lawsuit, but a spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

A trial on the lawsuit is set for Monday, May 19.

“We, as his parents, are going to fight until the end,” Sonia said.

