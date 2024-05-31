‘We are going to fight:’ Mother of Pharr boy killed in crash reacts after police end their investigation

The driver involved in an April 26 crash that killed an 8-year-old boy will not face any charges, according to the Pharr Police Department.

Caleb Ramirez died after he was struck by a truck at the 700 block of East Eller Street while he was riding his bicycle near his home, police said.

On Friday, police said a Hidalgo County grand jury declined to indict the driver involved in the crash.

READ MORE: Police: No charges filed in connection with Pharr crash that killed 8-year-old boy

“We were already expecting that,” Caleb’s mother, Sonia Hernandez, said.

Police confirmed to Channel 5 News that the driver was a 17-year-old male who did not have a license. He was cited for being behind the wheel on the day of the crash.

Police added that they are closing the investigation following the decision from the grand jury.

“The facts are there, there are missing links,” Hernandez said. “We are going to fight, and we are going to clear Caleb’s name. We are going to show the community it is not just for Caleb, it can be another child."

The Pharr Police Department said the evidence they submitted to the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office for review before it was presented before a grand jury included body cam footage, doorbell video and the police report of the crash.

Coming up on Channel 5 News at 10, Caleb's family discusses what's next for them following the decision from the grand jury. Click here to watch our newscast online.