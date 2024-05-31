Police: No charges filed in connection with Pharr crash that killed 8-year-old boy
An indictment will not be made in connection with the death of an 8-year-old boy who died following an April 26 crash, according to the Pharr Police Department.
Caleb Ramirez died after he was struck by a truck at the 700 block of East Eller Street while he was riding his bicycle near his home, police said.
In a Friday news release, the Pharr Police Department said the case was submitted to the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office for review before presenting it to a grand jury.
READ MORE: Mother of child killed in Pharr while riding his bike speaks out
“On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the grand jury returned a decision of 'no bill,' therefore no indictment will be made,” the news release stated. “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and loved ones affected by this tragedy.”
Pharr police previously said the unidentified driver hit the boy while backing out of a driveway.
Caleb’s parents spoke to Channel 5 News, who said surveillance cameras showed the truck hit the boy while it was moving forward. Pharr police later released a statement that confirmed the truck was moving forward eastbound on Eller Street.
The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, police previously said.
