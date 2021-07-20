'It's really tough': DACA recipients worry about uncertainty of program

It's been four days since a federal judge issued a halt to new DACA applications, calling the program illegal.

The White House has yet to respond as the president promised on Saturday — and that has immigration advocates working overtime and applicants and recipients on edge.

DACA recipients like Jesus Contreras have been wondering what's next for them. Contreras, a paramedic who worked to save lives during the pandemic, says although he's in for now, he's worried about others who aren't as lucky.

"Not only do you have to do your full-time job and do what you do in this country, but you also have to watch your back and care for yourself and care for immigrants like yourself," Contreras said. "It's really tough."

On Friday, a federal judge issued an injunction on new applications for the program.

" What that means is they won't authorize them and they won't reject them," said immigration attorney Jorge De La Fuente. "They're going to be frozen."

Immigration advocates at LUPE saying the injunction isn't fair to the tens of thousands of those with applications in limbo.

"They continue to accept funding but the application doesn't get processed," said Xochitl Hinojosa, a service provider with LUPE.

And its putting a strain on those like Contreras who were brought to the U.S. as small children.

"There's nothing that I truly, truly remember back in Mexico, besides leaving," Contreras said. "A few memories here and there, but everything else has been Texas."

In a statement, President Biden said, "the Department of Justice intends to appeal this decision in order to preserve and fortify DACA."

As of Monday, no appeal filed in the courts, and advocates at LUPE are telling those working through the process to stay the course for now.

"Until the injunction is over - which we believe it will end - please keep going to your scheduled appointments for fingerprints until further notice," De La Fuente said.

