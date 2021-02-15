'It's unexpected': Families across the Valley left in the cold due to power outages

AEP Texas says that about 130,000 customers have been affected by power outages across the state.

Current outages expected to continue at least through Tuesday, possibly Wednesday https://t.co/DWdy8vS8R9 — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) February 15, 2021

Berie Muñoz and his family are from Edinburg, he says they lost power around 1 a.m. Monday morning. He says the freezing temperatures are unbearable but he and his family are trying to look on the bright side.

"We experienced it during the hurricane, we went about 36 hours without light," Muñoz said. "If it wasn't for the cold, I mean we'd live with it, but this cold weather is just crazy."

AEP Texas Spokesperson Eladio Jaimez said some of those outages are scheduled, as per order from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

"We cannot tell if an outage is an outage because it's a controlled outage," Jaimez said. "Or there's equipment failure because of the weather."

According to Jaimez AEP is waiting on further instructions from ERCOT before getting to work, until then customers are asked to make necessary preparations and avoid using too much electricity in order to keep the state's electrical grid in check.