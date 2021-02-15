AEP Texas begins controlled power outages, to continue over next 24 hours

AEP Texas began controlled power outages early Monday morning as an emergency procedure due to severe winter weather.

At about 1:25 a.m., the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) directed companies to begin rotating outages as an emergency procedure to avoid a sustained large-scale outage and prevent long-term damage to the electric system, according to a news release.

AEP says consumers will be impacted for a limited amount of time, typically 30 minutes to an hour. The amount of time to restore service could be delayed in some cases due to system and weather conditions.

AEP recommends the following tips:

If you lose power, turn off your heating, and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, you should switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30-to-45 minutes. Taking this step will help prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could cause a second outage.

The controlled rotating outages are anticipated to continue for over the next 24 hours although this initial projection could change.

Energy conservation measures are urgently needed now through Tuesday to help prevent an ERCOT directive to interrupt power. Steps to help reduce electricity use include: