Jarrett, Jackson St. visit Baylor

Jackson State (3-9) vs. Baylor (9-1)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tristan Jarrett and Jackson State will battle Jared Butler and Baylor. The junior Jarrett has scored 30 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 23.4 over his last five games. Butler, a sophomore, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Jackson State has relied heavily on its seniors. Jarrett, Jayveous McKinnis, Roland Griffin and Venjie Wallis have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 92 percent of all Tigers points over the team's last five games.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 32.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last three games. He's also converted 65 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-8 when it allows at least 73 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 56.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears 24th among Division I teams. The Jackson State offense has averaged 67.2 points through 12 games (ranked 230th, nationally).

