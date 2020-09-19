Javier scheduled to start as Houston hosts Arizona

By The

Associated Press



Arizona Diamondbacks (20-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-26, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Luke Weaver (1-7, 6.70 ERA) Houston: Cristian Javier (4-2, 3.22 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kole Calhoun and the Diamondbacks will take on the Astros Saturday.

The Astros are 18-8 on their home turf. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .309, led by Michael Brantley with a mark of .364.

The Diamondbacks are 9-19 on the road. Arizona has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Christian Walker with a mark of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 40 RBIs and is batting .258.

Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with 14 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.