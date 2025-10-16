JD Vance dismisses bipartisan outrage over racist and offensive Young Republican group chat

Vice President JD Vance speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The public release of a Young Republican group chat that included racist language, jokes about rape and flippant commentary on gas chambers prompted bipartisan calls for those involved to be removed from or resign their positions.

The Young Republican National Federation, the GOP's political organization for Republicans between 18 and 40, called for those involved to step down from the organization. The group described the exchanges, first reported by Politico, as "unbecoming of any Republican."

Republican Vice President JD Vance, however, has weighed in several times to speak out against what he characterized as "pearl clutching" over the leaked messages.

Politico obtained months of exchanges from a Telegram conversation between leaders and members of the Young Republican National Federation and some of its affiliates in New York, Kansas, Arizona and Vermont.

Here's a rundown of reaction to the inflammatory group chat, in which the operatives and officials involved openly worried that their comments might be leaked, even as they continued their conversation:

Vance

After Politico's initial report Tuesday, Vance posted on X a screen grab from 2022 text messages in which Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate in Virginia's attorney general race, suggested that a prominent Republican get "two bullets to the head."

"This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia," Vance wrote Tuesday. "I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence."

Jones has taken "full responsibility" for his comments and offered a public apology to Todd Gilbert, who then was speaker of Virginia's House of Delegates.

Vance reiterated his initial sentiment Wednesday on " The Charlie Kirk Show " podcast, saying when asked about the reporting that a "person seriously wishing for political violence and political assassination is 1,000 times worse than what a bunch of young people, a bunch of kids say in a group chat, however offensive it might be."

Vance, 41, said he grew up in a different era where "most of what I, the stupid things that I did as a teenager and as a young adult, they're not on the internet."

The father of three said he would caution his own children, "especially my boys, don't put things on the internet, like, be careful with what you post. If you put something in a group chat, assume that some scumbag is going to leak it in an effort to try to cause you harm or cause your family harm."

"I really don't want to us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke, telling a very offensive, stupid joke is cause to ruin their lives," Vance said.

Republicans

Other Republicans demanded more immediate intervention. Republican legislative leaders in Vermont, along with Gov. Phil Scott — also a Republican — called for the resignation of state Sen. Sam Douglass, revealed to be a participant in the chat. A joint statement from the GOP lawmakers termed the comments "unacceptable and deeply disturbing."

Saying she was "absolutely appalled to learn about the alleged comments made by leaders of the New York State Young Republicans," Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York called for those involved to step down from their positions. Danedri Herbert, chair of the Kansas GOP, said the remarks "do not reflect the beliefs of Republicans and certainly not of Kansas Republicans at large."

In a statement posted to X on Tuesday, the Young Republican National Federation said it was "appalled" by the reported messages and calling for those involved to resign from their positions within the organization. Young Republican leaders said the behavior was "disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents."

Democrats

Democrats have been more uniform in their condemnation. On Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer asking for an investigation into the "vile and offensive text messages," which he called "the definition of conduct that can create a hostile and discriminatory environment that violates civil rights laws."

Speaking on the Senate floor, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York on Tuesday described the chat as "revolting," calling for Republicans including Trump and Vance to "condemn these comments swiftly and unequivocally."

Asked about the reporting, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the exchanges "vile" and called for consequences for those involved.

"Kick them out of the party. Take away their official roles. Stop using them as campaign advisers," Hochul said. "There needs to be consequences. This bulls—- has to stop."

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.