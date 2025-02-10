x

Jermaine Samuels Jr. awaits his call up to the NBA

2 hours 8 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, February 09 2025 Feb 9, 2025 February 09, 2025 11:40 PM February 09, 2025 in Sports

Edinburg, Texas -- RGV Vipers Jermaine Samuels Jr. never imagined himself playing high level basketball until he got to the NBA G-League after graduating from Villanova.

Samuels Jr. is currently in his third season in the NBA G-League, his second with the RGV Vipers understanding that playing at a high level means a call up to the NBA.

"One thing I learned is that you got to fall in love with the journey. Fall in love with the work." says Samuels Jr.  

