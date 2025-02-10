Jermaine Samuels Jr. awaits his call up to the NBA
Edinburg, Texas -- RGV Vipers Jermaine Samuels Jr. never imagined himself playing high level basketball until he got to the NBA G-League after graduating from Villanova.
Samuels Jr. is currently in his third season in the NBA G-League, his second with the RGV Vipers understanding that playing at a high level means a call up to the NBA.
"One thing I learned is that you got to fall in love with the journey. Fall in love with the work." says Samuels Jr.
More News
News Video
-
TxDOT seeking public input on proposed $34 million road widening project in...
-
Driver charged with DWI following vehicle collision in Edinburg
-
1 woman in custody following Weslaco shooting
-
Harlingen teen killed in hit-and-run crash
-
Edcouch Elsa High School field house renamed after former head football coach