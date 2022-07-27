Jerry Jones talks Mike McCarthy during Cowboys press conference

The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard, California, where they will begin their first day of training camp on Wednesday.

Last season, the Cowboys were a 12-win team and one that looked poised to contend in the playoffs, especially after boasting the statistically best offense in points and yardage in the NFL last season before a disappointing loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason.

A lot of noise has started to muster recently about the Cowboys commitment to head coach Mike McCarthy, who was criticized heavily for the game management of last season's playoff game.

Before the first day of training camp, the Cowboys held the Annual State of the Cowboys press conference with head coach Mike McCarthy, executive vice president Stephen Jones, and Cowboys owner and manager Jerry Jones on Tuesday.

The press conference lasted an hour and one of the topics that stuck out was McCarthy's future as head coach.

With Sean Payton no longer coaching the New Orleans Saints and being close to the Cowboys owner, the narrative of potential between the Cowboys and McCarthy is in the air, but Jones made it clear that McCarthy is the man for the job.

"I want to be real clear," Jones said. "He wouldn't be sitting here today if I didn't think he was the man to lead this team to the Super Bowl. He would not be, and I have choices. That's not meant to be insensitive to anybody, that's a fact."

"I think it's really in line with our conversations," McCarthy said. "My focus is on the partnership, at the end of the day we are here to win a championship. The challenge from the media and other things—it's a huge challenge to be the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and to be a Dallas Cowboy. I think now being more in tune with that, my daily focus is what affects winning and that's where I put my energy and time. I understand the negative narrative, that's part of it and that's about as far as it goes with me."

There is a reasserted commitment to McCarthy as head coach, but the Cowboys not only need to make the playoffs—something they have not done since 2007.

There is some optimism around the team, but the questions still came asking if Jones had given McCarthy a new contract. It had been initially reported that McCarthy could be in his final year, but Jones made it clear on his commitment to McCarthy .

"I wanted to put that to bed," Jones said. "I am uncomfortable with the fact that that had been brought up. He had years under his contract. No, no, no, we are not going there."

The Cowboys management team also discussed the expectations for players in the upcoming season.

Watch part two in the video below.