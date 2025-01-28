Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
Mission is hiring Jody Cantu as their next head football coach and athletic coordinator.
Cantu comes to mission after spening 11 years at Edinburg CISD.
He most recently served as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the football team at Edinburg Vela.
"I'm incredibly honored to take on the role of Head Football Coach for the Mission Eagles," Cantu said. "This program has a rich tradition, and I'm excited to build on that legacy. My focus will be on creating a culture of hard work, discipline, and unity. We'll work to develop our players into strong athletes and even stronger individuals who will represent Mission High and our community with pride."
More News
News Video
-
San Benito woman 'living in fear' over reports of mass deportations
-
Former USS John F. Kennedy heading to Brownsville for its final journey
-
Mexican authorities respond to reports of Border Patrol agents shot at in...
-
Former Hidalgo County sheriff's deputy sentenced in drug trafficking scheme
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency set to launch online application portal
Sports Video
-
La Feria's Evan Lopez stunning game-winner lifts Lions over Hidalgo
-
Economedes star Randy Galvan shines with hat trick in win over San...
-
Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Raymondville hires Will Littleton as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Charlotte O'Keefe breaks program rebound record as UTRGV WBB & MBB fall...