Jody Cantu named next Mission head football coach and athletic coordinator

Mission is hiring Jody Cantu as their next head football coach and athletic coordinator.

Cantu comes to mission after spening 11 years at Edinburg CISD.

He most recently served as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for the football team at Edinburg Vela.

"I'm incredibly honored to take on the role of Head Football Coach for the Mission Eagles," Cantu said. "This program has a rich tradition, and I'm excited to build on that legacy. My focus will be on creating a culture of hard work, discipline, and unity. We'll work to develop our players into strong athletes and even stronger individuals who will represent Mission High and our community with pride."