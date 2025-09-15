Joel Villanueva returning to Channel 5 News as morning anchor
Channel 5 News is expanding our anchor team.
Morning News Anchor Javier Guerra will soon be joining the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts and a new, but very familiar face, will be joining the morning team.
Former Sports Director Joel Villanueva is returning in his new role as morning anchor. He speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on coming back to the Rio Grande Valley and what he has been up to since he's been away.
Villanueva starts on the Channel 5 News morning show on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.
Watch the video above for the full story.
