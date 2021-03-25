x

Jorge Pinon Signs on To Play Football at Buena Vista College

5 hours 36 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, March 24 2021 Mar 24, 2021 March 24, 2021 11:22 PM March 24, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

PHARR - PSJA Southwest defensive back and receiver Jorge Pinon signed a national letter of intent this week to join Buena Vista College. He plans on majoring in criminal justice with hopes of becoming a Texas ranger after college.

