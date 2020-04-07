Judge extends Hidalgo County emergency order, 24-hour curfew set for minors

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County is extending curfew limits, which take effect at 12 a.m. Wednesday.

No one younger than 17 will be allowed on the streets without their parents, unless they’re involved in an essential activity or there’s an emergency. This is in addition to the countywide 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for everyone else.

According to a release, if residents leave their home, they must wear something to cover their mouth and nose. Restaurant workers are also required to wear a mask.

Last month, Edinburg issued a mandated work safe plan for essential businesses, it’s not going to be required at the county-level. There is also a change with child care centers.

“Community child care centers will only be allowed to care for the children of those working for essential businesses,” Carlos Sanchez, Hidalgo County public affairs.

The new extended order will go through April 30.

