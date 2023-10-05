x

Juego de la Semana: Harlingen enfrenta a Weslaco

Thursday, October 05 2023

Los 'Cardinales' han superado a las 'Panteras' en los últimos tres años y este viernes 6 de octubre buscarán extender la buena racha a cuatro triunfos. 

En su juego anterior, Harlingen perdió contra Laredo United.

Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo. 

