Juego de la semana: Los Raiders buscan la séptima victoria al enfrentarse contra Nikki Rowe
Los Raiders, quienes han ganado seis juegos consecutivos, enfrentan a Nikki Rowe el viernes de futbol americano escolar en punto de las 7 p.m.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
