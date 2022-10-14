x

Juego de la semana: Los Raiders buscan la séptima victoria al enfrentarse contra Nikki Rowe

4 hours 53 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, October 14 2022 Oct 14, 2022 October 14, 2022 11:10 AM October 14, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Juego de la semana
By: Alfredo Sanchez

Los Raiders, quienes han ganado seis juegos consecutivos, enfrentan a Nikki Rowe el viernes de futbol americano escolar en punto de las 7 p.m. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days