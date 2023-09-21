Juego de la semana: PSJA North busca un nuevo triunfo ante Edinburg Vela
PSJA North enfrenta a Edinburg Vela este viernes 22 de septiembre en el partido de futbol americano escolar.
La última vez que Vela le ganó a PSJA North fue en el 2021, cuando ambos equipos jugaban en el Distrito 31-6A. Para algunos aficionados, este duelo es una revancha para los 'Sabercats'.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
