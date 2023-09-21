x

Juego de la semana: PSJA North busca un nuevo triunfo ante Edinburg Vela

2 hours 56 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2023 Sep 21, 2023 September 21, 2023 6:46 PM September 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV

PSJA North enfrenta a Edinburg Vela este viernes 22 de septiembre en el partido de futbol americano escolar. 

La última vez que Vela le ganó a PSJA North fue en el 2021, cuando ambos equipos jugaban en el Distrito 31-6A. Para algunos aficionados, este duelo es una revancha para los 'Sabercats'. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

