Jugador de la semana: Emiliano Fraga recibe reconocimiento
Noticias RGV felicita al jugador de la semana número 4, Emiliano Fraga, quien acumuló 200 reacciones, 3800 comentarios y 182 shares para un total de 5182 votos.
Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo.
