Jugador de la semana: Emiliano Fraga recibe reconocimiento

2 hours 52 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, September 21 2023 Sep 21, 2023 September 21, 2023 6:52 PM September 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Noticias RGV felicita al jugador de la semana número 4, Emiliano Fraga, quien acumuló 200 reacciones, 3800 comentarios y 182 shares para un total de 5182 votos. 

Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo. 

