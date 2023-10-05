x

Jugador de la semana: Miguel Alaniz recibe reconocimiento

3 hours 26 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, October 05 2023 Oct 5, 2023 October 05, 2023 5:33 PM October 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Noticias RGV felicita al jugador de la semana número 6, Miguel Alaniz de Santa Maria, quien acumuló 433 reacciones, 12.000 comentarios y 400 shares para un total de 14.833 votos. 

Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days