Jugador de la semana: Miguel Alaniz recibe reconocimiento
Noticias RGV felicita al jugador de la semana número 6, Miguel Alaniz de Santa Maria, quien acumuló 433 reacciones, 12.000 comentarios y 400 shares para un total de 14.833 votos.
Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo.
