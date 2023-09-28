Jugador de la Semana: Ángel Galván recibe reconocimiento
Noticias RGV felicita el jugador de la semana número 5, Ángel Galván, representante de Brownsville Pace, quien sumó 373 reacciones, 6400 comentarios y 309 shares para un total de 7082 votos.
Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo.
