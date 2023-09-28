x

Jugador de la Semana: Ángel Galván recibe reconocimiento

3 hours 17 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2023 Sep 28, 2023 September 28, 2023 5:50 PM September 28, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Noticias RGV felicita el jugador de la semana número 5, Ángel Galván, representante de Brownsville Pace, quien sumó 373 reacciones, 6400 comentarios y 309 shares para un total de 7082 votos. 

Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days