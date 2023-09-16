Jugador de la semana: Noah Huerta recibe reconocimiento
Noticias RGV felicita al jugador de la semana número 3, Noah Huerta, de la preparatoria de Harlingen, quien sumó 563 reacciones, 254 comentarios y 228 shares para un total de 1045 votos.
Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo.
