Jugador de la semana: Noah Huerta recibe reconocimiento

1 day 7 hours 29 minutes ago Thursday, September 14 2023 Sep 14, 2023 September 14, 2023 10:47 PM September 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Noticias RGV felicita al jugador de la semana número 3, Noah Huerta, de la preparatoria de Harlingen, quien sumó 563 reacciones, 254 comentarios y 228 shares para un total de 1045 votos.

Ingresa al enlace para el informe completo. 

